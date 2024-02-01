Off-Brand Rechargeable Battery Starts Blaze At Somers Home

The fire broke out on Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 3 p.m. at a residence in Somers on Wood Street, the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department announced on Saturday, Jan. 27.

According to the department, which provided mutual aid during the incident, a small fire broke out on the first floor of the residence but was quickly put out.

The cause of the blaze was later determined to be an off-brand rechargeable battery, firefighters said, also adding that fires caused by such products are on the rise across the country.

To help prevent similar incidents, the department gave some safety tips on handling and storing these products:

Purchase devices from a reputable company that have an Underwriters Laboratories ("UL") mark, which shows they have been safety tested;

Follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging and storing the product;

Do not charge devices under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch;

Do not charge devices in front of a route of escape;

Do not leave a charging device unattended;

Make sure working smoke detectors are installed in the area where the device is charging;

Use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter created specifically for the device;

Keep batteries and devices at room temperature and away from direct sunlight;

Store batteries away from any flammable materials;

Don't put batteries in the trash and recycle them at designated battery recycling centers;

Stop using batteries if they produce an odor, change shape or color, leak, or make odd noises. Move the battery away from anything that can catch fire if it is safe to do so and then call 911.

