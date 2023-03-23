Former Detective Sergeant From Somers Dies: 'Always There To Help'

A former detective sergeant from Northern Westchester who was dedicated to helping people any way he could has died.

Joseph Cindrich of Somers died on Thursday, March 16 at the age of 69, according to his obituary.

Born in 1953, Cindrich began his policing career with the Rye Police Department in 1978, serving there for two years before then joining the New Castle Police Department in 1980.

There, he stayed for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1998. Cindrich spent most of his career as a Detective Sergeant, his obituary said.

Friends and family remember Cindrich as a generous man who "was always there to help his family and friends in any way that he could," his obituary said.

Not only was he dedicated to keeping his community safe as a police officer, but Cindrich also enjoyed helping people through humor.

"Joe loved to make people laugh and tell stories," his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, Lori, his three children, siblings, and his grandson, Daniel, in addition to many other family members.

A service for Cindrich will be held on Friday, March 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster at 1 Putnam Ave.

