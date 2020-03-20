COVID-19: Longtime, Popular NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive

A longtime and popular employee of NBC News has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The passing of Larry Edgeworth, 61, was made to staffers in an email from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack on Friday, March 20.

Edgeworth worked in an equipment room at NBC News' headquarters at Rockefeller Plaza, NBC News said.

He worked at the company for 25 years as an audio technician who traveled the world with network correspondents, NBC News said.

He graduated from Westbury High School in Nassau County.

Currently, several members of the "TODAY" show are on self-isolation, including Al Roker and Craig Melvin, after having contact with a colleague who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Host Savannah Guthrie is also broadcasting from her basement after experiencing a sore throat.

Numerous correspondents and hosts took to social media to offer their condolences and fond memories of working with Edgeworth.

On Instagram, Guthrie said: "My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving.

"All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family."

NBC News said on Twitter: "Larry Edgeworth, a beloved NBC News colleague and "the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," has died after testing positive for coronavirus."

And reporter Gabe Gutierrez wrote on Twitter: "Such devastating news here. Larry was the kind of guy you always wanted with you on tough assignments. An incredible journalist and an even kinder man. No nonsense. We will miss him terribly."

Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.

