Westchester Man Charged With Setting Easter Sunday House Fire

Zak Failla
South 10th Avenue in Mount Vernon, where a man allegedly burned down a house.
A 43-year-old Westchester man is facing an arson charge after allegedly burning down a home early on Easter Sunday.

Mount Vernon resident Lamont Riddenhour has been arraigned on an arson charge for setting a fire that destroyed a South Tenth Avenue home in Mount Vernon. The alleged arson happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

No injuries were reported, though the fire destroyed the home. Fire officials said the property may have been vacant when it went up in flames. The fire also damaged a neighboring home.

Riddenhour was arraigned and charged with second-degree arson, a felony, before Judge Thomas Quinones in Westchester County Court. Bail was set at $100,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond. Riddenhour is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, June 4.

