Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power To Thousands, Brings Down Trees In Westchester

Thousands are without power in Westchester as storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds of more than 70 mph that toppled tree limbs, downed power lines, and forced the closure of many roads.

As of 12:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13, Con Edison was reporting 409 outages that were impacting 8,139 of its 348,198 customers. NYSEG was responding to multiple outages that left 7,238 customers in parts of Northern Westchester the dark.

A total of 2,089 outages are being reported in Cortland, followed by North Salem (1,584 outages), Bedford (1,296), Briarcliff Manor (1,213 outages), Yorktown (1,147), Lewisboro (903), Mount Pleasant (672), Yonkers (547) and Sleepy Hollow (526).

More than 50 outages were also reported in Ardsley, Bedford, Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Greenburgh, Irvington, Mamaroneck, Mount Kisco, Mount Vernon, New Castle, Ossining, Peekskill, and Rye Brook.

Flooding has also led to some road closures. The Bronx River Parkway is closed in both directions from the Westchester County Center in White Plains to the Sprain Brook Parkway.

The National Weather Service's high wind warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. A coastal flood advisory has also been issued.

