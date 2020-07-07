Roadwork Alert: Taconic Parkway Closures Planned In Westchester For Paving

Portions of the Taconic State Parkway and a Route 9 exit ramp will see temporary closures for several days as contracting crews work on pavement projects in Westchester.

The New York State Department of Transportation advised that:

In Peekskill, the southbound Route 9 exit ramp to Welcher Avenue will be closed through the end of the month each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for a paving project.

In Mount Pleasant, there will be double lane closures northbound on the Taconic State Parkway at the Sprain Brook Parkway/Saw Mill River Parkway merge between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 10 for pavement repairs.

During the construction, the NYSDOT said that motorists can expect delays and should follow posted detours.

The NYSDOT noted that: “Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.