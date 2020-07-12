Lane Closures Planned For Taconic State Parkway Pavement Work In Westchester

There will be lane closures on two busy Westchester highways as contracting crews perform maintenance work and repairs.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced lane closures planned for the Taconic State Parkway for pavement repairs and on 100C for construction activity in Mount Pleasant.

According to the NYSDOT:

On the Taconic State Parkway, there will be double lane closures at the Sprain Brook Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway ramp between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily from Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 for pavement repairs.

The Route 100C Spur between Route 9A and Old Mill River Road, will be closed to traffic, until approximately Friday, October 30, for construction activities. There will be a posted detour utilizing Dana and Walker Roads.

Motorists traveling through the area can expect delays and have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible.

According to the NYSDOT, “motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.