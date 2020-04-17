COVID-19: Second New Walk-Up Testing Site Will Open In Westchester

A second new walk-up novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facility is being set up in the city where the virus is now the hardest hit in Westchester.

The New York State Department of Health arranged for a new testing facility in Yonkers at St. John’s Riverside Hospital ParkCare Pavilion on Park Avenue. It will open next week.

The site will be by appointment only and will be reserved for residents in the 10701 zip code, where the majority of cases in Yonkers have been reported. The tests will be administered by the staff of Hudson River Healthcare.

There are at least 10,241 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, with more than 3,000 of them in Yonkers. More than 200 Yonkers residents have died since the outbreak began.

A second walk-up COVID-19 testing facility opened in Mount Vernon on Friday, April 17.

The testing center will be open by appointment only, and no walk-in appointments will be accepted. It will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Friday. Those looking to set up an appointment can call 1-888-364-3065.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.