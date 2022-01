A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Westchester County this week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that a COVID-19 PCR testing site will open at SUNY Purchase beginning Friday, Jan. 7.

Testing will take place at the Performing Art Center, located at 735 Anderson Hill Road in Purchase.

The site will be open for testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments may be scheduled here.

