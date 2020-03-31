COVID-19: New Positive Postal Worker Case Reported In Westchester

Another postal worker in Westchester has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Two weeks after a pair of postal workers in White Plains entered self-quarantine due to the virus, a third has tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

It was unclear which specific post office the employee worked at.

According to the USPS, there is no evidence that coronavirus can be spread through the mail.

“Currently, we are not experiencing operational impacts as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and we are using this time to review/revise our contingency plans should they be needed,” the postal service wrote in a statement on its website. “Regarding the importation of packages, the CDC states there is likely very low risk that the COVID-19 can be spread from products or packaging shipped from China, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces.

“Also, according to the CDC, there currently is no evidence to support the transmission of coronavirus associated with imported goods; and there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.”

According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

"In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets."

