COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 4.
In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,392 tests were conducted, yielding 261 positives or a 4.8 percent positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, 104,937 tests were conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent
- Westchester, 44
- Rockland, 43
- Orange, 34
- Ulster, 12
- Dutchess, 4
- Putnam, 4
- Sullivan, 1
There were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one on the Hudson Valley (in Westchester).
Here is overall state data for Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 618 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 72
- Hospital Counties - 36
- Number ICU - 138 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-3)
- Total Discharges - 77,090 (+86)
- Deaths - 14
