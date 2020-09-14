COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Westchester has seen a recent rise in active COVID-19 cases as children return to school and more employees return to work post Labor Day.

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Sept. 14, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there were 40 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the number of active cases to 587.

Latimer said “that number is significantly higher than we’ve seen in the past few months,” pointing out that at one point, the county was down to nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases in residents.

Since the pandemic began in early March, there have been 591,914 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, resulting in 37,571 (6.3 percent of all tests taken) positive cases. There have been 1,453 deaths related to the virus.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Sept. 14, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,812 (125 active, 37 new);

New Rochelle: 3,259 (49, 10 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,870 (22, 7 new);

White Plains: 1,959 (34, 6 new);

Port Chester: 1,339 (15, 1 new);

Greenburgh: 1,267 (17, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,124 (13, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,063 (10);

Cortlandt: 974 (17, 4 new);

Yorktown: 786 (18, 8 new);

Mount Pleasant: 620 (10, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 397 (7, 2 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 459 (16, 2 new);

Harrison: 453 (10, 2 new);

Somers: 439 (21, 7 new);

Scarsdale: 381 (4, 3 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 344 (8, 3 new);

Tarrytown: 314 (8, 3 new);

Mount Kisco: 310 (15);

Bedford: 288 (14, 4 new);

New Castle: 237 (19, 10 new);

North Castle: 232 (8, 2 new);

Rye City: 230 (5, 1 new);

Elmsford: 218 (4, 1 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 216 (3, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 198 (5, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (11, 3 new);

Pelham: 176;

Ossining Town: 164 (1);

North Salem: 155 (3, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 147 (9, 2 new);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 145 (4, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 147 (9, 2 new);

Lewisboro: 130 (8, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 125 (9, 1 new);

Ardsley: 103 (1);

Bronxville: 95 (5, 1 new);

Irvington: 88 (1);

Larchmont: 78 (3);

Buchanan: 45 (2);

Pound Ridge: 30 (1, 1 new).

Statewide, 9,381,651 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 444,948 testing positive. There have been 25,394 virus-related fatalities.

