New York Jets Player Visits Summer Campers In Somers

A group of young summer campers in Northern Westchester had the chance to brush up on their football skills with a professional certainly qualified in the subject. 

 Photo Credit: Buzz Creators
New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, #75, took the time to visit campers at Summer Trails Day Camp in Somers on Tuesday, July 1. 

During his visit, Vera-Tucker held a meet-and-greet with the campers and helped them practice key football skills and training instructions on a rotational basis. 

The visit definitely caused excitement amongst the campers, many of whom wore Jets jerseys to mark the occasion and were happy to play with a professional. 

