New York Jets Player Visits Summer Campers In Somers

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, #75, took the time to visit campers at Summer Trails Day Camp in Somers on Tuesday, July 1.

During his visit, Vera-Tucker held a meet-and-greet with the campers and helped them practice key football skills and training instructions on a rotational basis.

The visit definitely caused excitement amongst the campers, many of whom wore Jets jerseys to mark the occasion and were happy to play with a professional.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.