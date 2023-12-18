New Update: Firefighter Falls Through Floor, Pets Killed In Somers Blaze

The blaze happened on Friday, Dec. 15 around 11:15 a.m., when a two-story residence in Somers on Route 202 caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Responding crews found flames engulfing the structure and began aggressively battling the blaze inside the home. However, after a firefighter fell through the first floor and into the home's basement, crews were extricated from the building.

Luckily, no firefighters or residents were injured in the blaze, according to Chief John Meeker.

The fight against the fire continued from outside of the home, which was ultimately destroyed.

Family pets were killed by the fire, according to Meeker. A GoFundMe page has since been set up by neighbor Ethan Aronoff to help the home's occupant, Julia Bambace, and her two sons, Aronoff wrote.

Since the fundraiser was started on Friday, it has already raised a stunning $68,700 as of Monday morning, Dec. 18, close to its goal of $75,000.

Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department. In addition to crews from Somers, firefighters from Bedford Hills, Croton Falls, Goldens Bridge, Katonah, Yorktown Heights, Mount Kisco, and North Salem helped fight the blaze.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.