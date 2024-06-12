New Eatery Open For Business In Somers

Whatever Café, located at 18 Tighe Rd. in the hamlet of Shenorock in the town of Somers, opened for business on Saturday, June 8.

The all-new eatery, which brands itself as a "cozy new spot to the neighborhood," offers a wide variety of classic American and Mexican fare, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, tacos, burritos, and flatbread pizza.

The restaurant even combines the two, in items such as the "Big Mac tacos," which are served with chopped burger meat, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Big Mac sauce.

In a social media post announcing the eatery's opening, the owners expressed their desire for the café to become a common community gathering place.

"Whether you’re looking to relax, catch up with friends, or simply enjoy tasty food, Whatever Café is the place to be!" the owners wrote, adding, "We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors and become a part of the Shenorock community."

The restaurant opens every day of the week besides Sunday.

