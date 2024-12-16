Medical Care Building's Structural Stability Damaged In Somers Crash (Update)

The crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 12 around 2:45 p.m., when a car crashed into the Optum Medical Care building at 342 Route 202 in Somers, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the department, arriving fire crews began shoring the building's compromised area while removing the driver from their car.

Several other agencies helped respond to the crash, including the Westchester County Technical Rescue Team and the Bedford Hills Fire Department, which both helped remove debris, get the victim out of their car, and shore the building.

The scene was later turned over to the Somers Building Department.

