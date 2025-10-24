Man In US Illegally Admits Killing 15-Year-Old, Shooting Family In Somers Domestic Dispute

Yorktown Heights resident Fernando Jimenez Meza, 41, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 23, to murder, attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, and menacing charges in connection with the October 2024 shooting inside the Raimondi family’s Baldwin Place home in Somers, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

Judge George Fufidio accepted the plea and said Jimenez Meza will serve a total of 37 years to life in state prison — 25 years to life for murder, plus 12 years for attempted murder, to be served consecutively. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Prosecutors said the violence began after a domestic dispute at the Raimondi home on Oct. 28, 2024. Jimenez Meza, then 40 years old, left the house, retrieved a revolver from his car, and returned to shoot 38-year-old Christina Raimondi and her two sons, Michael, a Somers High School sophomore, and Matthew, age 13.

Michael died from his injuries, while his mother and brother were both hospitalized with serious wounds.

After the attack, Jimenez Meza fled the scene, triggering a 12-hour manhunt that spanned into Putnam County. He was captured the next morning, Tuesday, Oct. 29, near Peekskill Hollow Road in Putnam Valley, according to New York State Police. The search prompted the closure of all schools in the Putnam Valley Central School District that day.

Officials later confirmed that Jimenez Meza is an unlawfully present citizen of Chile who had previous encounters with US Border Patrol, as Daily Voice reported last year.

An ICE spokesperson said he was stopped near Tecate, California, in 2004, claimed to be a Mexican national, and was voluntarily returned to Mexico, but illegally re-entered the U.S. at an unknown date.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Westchester County Jail, where Jimenez Meza has remained since his arrest.

District Attorney Susan Cacace said the case represents an “unspeakable tragedy” for the Raimondi family.

"The defendant stole a son, brother, cousin and friend, leaving them with only the blessing of his memory," Cacace said, adding, "Michael Raimondi was a beautiful soul, and the outpouring of support and love from the community is a testament to his strong character even at the young age of 15."

The Somers community rallied in the aftermath of the shooting, raising more than $190,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help the Raimondi family cover medical bills, funeral costs, and therapy.

Both boys had joined the Westchester County Police Department’s Cadet program shortly before the shooting. In a statement last year, the department said, “We join with the Raimondi family and friends in grieving Michael’s death and we stand with the Somers school community in support of Matthew and Christina during this tragic time.”

The department had also added that both boys were excited to participate and learn about law enforcement work.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police, Westchester County Police Department, and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Division Chief Nadine Nagler and Bureau Chief James Bavero.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.