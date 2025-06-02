Man Did Donuts On Former Neighbor's Somers Lawn, Threatened Several Victims: Nysp

Vincent G. D’Agnese, 33, of South Salem, was arrested on Thursday, May 29, following a series of incidents in Somers that began with a criminal mischief complaint and escalated to alleged threats and harassment across multiple platforms, New York State Police announced on Saturday, May 31.

The first incident occurred on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, when troopers responded to a report that a man had driven onto a neighbor’s front lawn in Somers and performed donuts, causing significant damage to the property. The homeowner identified D’Agnese as the driver, a former neighbor, according to authorities.

Police said that after the incident, the homeowner attempted to follow D’Agnese, but when both vehicles stopped, D’Agnese allegedly got out of his car holding a long black object and approached the homeowner while yelling aggressively. Later that evening, D’Agnese also reportedly returned to the homeowner’s property, this time holding a piece of metal, and made additional threats in an agitated state, police added.

The following day, on Tuesday, May 27, State Police said they received another report—this time from a local business owner who claimed D’Agnese had allegedly threatened him via LinkedIn, causing the victim to fear for his safety.

Then on Wednesday, May 28, a third victim contacted police, saying he had received unsolicited and threatening messages via Instagram. The victim said he had not been in contact with D’Agnese since high school in 2009 and also expressed fear over the nature of the messages, according to authorities.

After an investigation, D’Agnese was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, second-degree aggravated harassment, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $125,000 partially secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.