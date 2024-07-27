Fair 80°

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Somers Home, Stealing Car

A 48-year-old Hudson Valley man faces several felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Northern Westchester residence and stealing a vehicle, police announced. 

The burglary happened in the Lovell Street area of Somers.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me

Putnam County resident James Kennon was arrested on Friday, July 19 in connection with a vehicle theft and a break-in that occurred in Somers, New York State Police announced on Friday, July 26. 

According to police, around 2:15 p.m. on the day of Kennon's arrest, a caller reported seeing a man breaking into their home in the area of Lovell Street and stealing property. 

Before troopers arrived, the suspect left the area but was also seen stealing a vehicle nearby and reported by a second caller, police said. 

The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied in Carmel. With the help of Carmel Police, Kennon was then apprehended at a nearby apartment complex. 

After his arrest, he was charged with:

  • Second-degree burglary;
  • Third-degree grand larceny;
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny.

Kennon was later arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He will next appear in court on Monday, Aug. 5. 

