Lithium Ion Battery Causes House Fire In Somers

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 24 around 2:50 p.m., when a fire began at a residence in Somers in the Amawalk area, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the home and began knocking out the flames with help from several mutual aid departments.

Luckily, the fire was put out with little damage to the residence. The cause of the blaze was later confirmed to have been a lithium-ion battery.

The following departments assisted with the response to the fire:

Bedford Hills Fire Department;

Mahopac Fire Department;

Mahopac Falls Fire Department;

Millwood Fire Department;

Mohegan Fire Department;

Yorktown Fire Department;

Westchester EMS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.