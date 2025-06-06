Hunter Caught Illegally Catching Snapping Turtles At Reservoir In Somers: Nysdec

According to officials, the incident happened on the night of Saturday, May 3, when New York State Environmental Conservation Police received a call from the Somers Police Department about a suspicious group shining a spotlight into the woods while on the Muscoot Reservoir in a rowboat, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Thursday, June 5.

After arriving at the scene, an Environmental Conservation officer saw the group pull their boat up to a nearby peninsula, where they offloaded a large object before continuing to a cove to dock.

The officer met the group at the dock, where the individuals claimed they were bowfishing for carp. After checking their equipment and licenses, the officer returned to the peninsula and discovered a large cooler partially hidden under a second rowboat.

Inside the cooler were three live snapping turtles.

When confronted, one of the group members admitted to using a spotlight to lure the turtles to the water’s surface before catching them in a large net.

According to the DEC, snapping turtles can only be hunted in New York from July 15 through September 30, and only with a bow or firearm. The suspect also did not have a valid hunting license, the agency said.

The suspect, whose name was not made public, was issued three tickets for hunting without a license, illegal take of wildlife, and taking game out of season.

