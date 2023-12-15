Fair 56°

Firefighter Removed From Burning Home In Somers: Developing

A firefighter had to be removed from a burning home in Westchester following a mayday transmission, officials said.

<p>The fire occurred on Lincoln Avenue in Somers.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via automatic6517
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 15, as firefighters responded to a blaze at a residence in Somers on Lincoln Avenue, according to reports. 

During the response, a firefighter had to be removed from the structure following a mayday transmission, the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department said. 

More information about the blaze and the reason that the firefighter had to be removed has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

