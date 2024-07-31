Overcast with Haze 79°

Drivers Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash On Route 100 In Somers

A busy Northern Westchester roadway was closed for hours as crews responded to a two-car crash that left people hospitalized.

The crash happened on Route 100 in Somers and left two cars mangled.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
The crash happened on Tuesday, July 30 around 3:40 p.m., when two cars collided on Route 100 in Somers, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. 

Arriving first responders found two heavily damaged vehicles on the road, including one that had flipped on its side. They then closed the roadway and took the drivers to a nearby hospital. 

Route 100 was closed for around two hours following the crash before it was reopened to traffic, the department said. 

