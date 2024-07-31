Drivers Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash On Route 100 In Somers

The crash happened on Tuesday, July 30 around 3:40 p.m., when two cars collided on Route 100 in Somers, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving first responders found two heavily damaged vehicles on the road, including one that had flipped on its side. They then closed the roadway and took the drivers to a nearby hospital.

Route 100 was closed for around two hours following the crash before it was reopened to traffic, the department said.

