The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 12 at around 2:45 p.m. at the Optum primary care building in Somers at 342 Route 202, according to reports.

The crash has left one of the roadway's shoulders blocked.

There are unconfirmed reports that a car may have crashed into the building. Calls to Somers firefighters were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

