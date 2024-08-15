Car Crashes Into House In Somers

The crash happened on Wednesday, Aug. 14 just before 12:30 p.m., when a vehicle collided with a house on Muscoot River Road in the town of Somers, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving first responders discovered that the structure was still under construction and was not occupied by anyone.

The driver was then removed from the car and found to have non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.