Westchester Restaurant Known For Chicken Wings Closes

Chicken wings fans across the region will be sad to learn a favorite Hudson Valley restaurant known for their many varieties has closed its doors.

The Westchester County restaurant, The Mill, in Hastings-on-Hudson, let patrons know in late June that due to the financial fallout from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they had closed for good as they offered their thanks to all customers.

"We are humbled and grateful to have been part of your lives for the last 7 plus years!," the owners wrote on Facebook.

They went on to say that all of the extra hurdles, both financially and physically and mentally, were just too high a price to pay in the pandemic era.

The once favorite hotspot, located at 583 Warburton Ave., was also known for its craft beer offerings, as well as large pizzas.

