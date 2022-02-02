New Amazon Facility Under Construction In Westchester

With e-commerce continuing to grow across the country due to the pandemic, it's no surprise that Amazon is building a new warehouse in Westchester County.

Located in Mount Pleasant on Route 9A, the new 150,000-square-foot distribution center will include 136,000 feet of warehouse space and 14,000 square feet of office space, according to Mount Pleasant Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi.

Most importantly, the project will bring about 100 local jobs -- with pay starting around $18 an hour -- and about 1,000 area construction jobs, the supervisor said.

In addition, the new center, will also include an underground parking garage for the slew of Amazon vehicles, and bring much-needed tax dollars to the town.

According to Fulgenzi, who is also chairman of the Industrial Development Agency, the $99 million project is being constructed on a 10-acre property that once was home to the Green Valley Nursery, along the busy truck route of Route 9A.

"We have worked on numerous projects with the developer who has been very creative in the projects he brings before the town," Fulgenzi said.

Fulgenzi said the new Amazon project will bring about $1.5 million in property tax revenue to the town, with about 70 percent of that annual amount going to the Mount Pleasant School District, and the rest going to the town and the county.

The only "perk" Amazon is receiving is about $3 million in sales and use tax extensions, once the construction is complete "they will be paying full taxes," Fulgenzi said.

The company is also paying to cover the cost of a traffic light at the intersection of Saw Mill River Road(Route 9A) and Belmont Road, and a left-turning lane, which should help with truck traffic, the supervisor added.

Once construction is complete, in about two years, the town will conduct traffic studies to see if the project is helping or hurting traffic in the area.

"We will work to make sure the project's impacts to the town are positive," he added.

