Brooklyn Man Accused In $23K Somers Check Theft

A man is accused of stealing more than $23,000 from a Hudson Valley business through a stolen and altered check.

Cash

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato
Michael Mashburn
Vadim Farmakis, 38, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday, Oct. 10, following a NEw York State Police investigation into a reported theft at Heritage Hills Society LTD in Somers, the agency said.

The case dates back to December 2023, when a check for $23,187.01 was stolen, altered, and deposited into an account held by Farmakis, police said. 

Subsequent withdrawals totaling $22,000 were then made from the account.

Farmakis was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Somers Town Court and released on his own recognizance. 

