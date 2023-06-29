Assault Victim Shoots Man After Being Hit By Metal Pipe In Somers: Police

Bronx resident Raymond L. Laudo was arrested on Wednesday, June 28, and charged with assaulting and strangling a victim at a residence in Somers, according to New York State Police.

Laudo's arrest resulted from an incident that happened on Tuesday, June 13, when state troopers were sent to a residence on Summit Circle for a reported domestic dispute involving a gun.

Once they arrived at the residence, troopers found Laudo suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, and the home's resident suffering from blunt force trauma to the head. Both were then taken to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and eventually released.

An investigation into the incident eventually determined that Laudo had forcibly entered the home and violently assaulted the victim with a metal pipe before the victim fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle in self-defense, hitting Laudo's arm.

As a result, Laudo was arrested and charged with:

First-degree burglary;

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree strangulation;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Second-degree menacing.

Laudo was arranged in the Town of Somers Court and released on a $25,000 bail. He will again appear in court on Monday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to state police, both the Town of Somers and the Town of North Salem Police Departments helped in the response to the incident.

