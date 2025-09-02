Actor Floyd Levine Dies; New York Native, Father Of TV Exec Brian Robbins

A former cab driver who pivoted to acting in the 1970s, Levine piled up scores of credits on the big and small screens.

On television, he was best known as Desk Sgt. Lubin in CBS’s Cagney & Lacey, Dr. Howard Stein in Fox’s Melrose Place, and Ned the Doorman in Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter, which was co-created by his son.

He also turned up on Quincy, M.E., Hill Street Blues, The Love Boat, Three’s Company, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard, Columbo, and Arliss.

Levine’s film work spanned gritty ’70s staples and broad comedies alike, including Death Wish (1974), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Night Shift (1982), Airplane II: The Sequel (1982), Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988), and Repossessed (1990).

He later appeared in Good Burger (1997), Ready to Rumble (2000), Coach Carter (2005), Norbit (2007), The Hangover (2009), and A Thousand Words (2012), his final film role.

Born Feb. 23, 1932 in New York City, Levine earned early notice with roles such as Dr. Ralph Harris in the 1978 drama Bloodbrothers and Gen. Duncan in 1988’s Braddock: Missing in Action III.

He frequently collaborated with his son, appearing in projects tied to Brian Robbins’ career across acting, producing, directing, and leading studios.

Robbins (né Levine) served as Co-CEO of Paramount Global from 2024 to 2025, and previously as President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, overseeing major film and kids-and-family operations.

Father and son intersected on titles including Head of the Class, the cult comedy Good Burger, and the sports drama Coach Carter.

Levine died in Los Angeles. Memorial plans have not been announced.

