31-Year Former Somers Police Chief Dies: 'Pillar Of Public Service'

Michael W. Driscoll, Sr., a well-known figure in local law enforcement and longtime chief of the Somers Police Department, died on Monday, July 21 at the age of 87, according to his obituary.

Chief Driscoll’s career in public service spanned more than five decades, including 31 years as chief in Somers and two decades with the New York City Police Department, where he earned recognition for his bravery, humility, and deep dedication to duty.

"His calm leadership, deep sense of duty, and commitment to the people of Somers left an indelible mark on our town," said Somers Town Supervisor Robert Scorrano in a statement on Thursday, July 24.

Born on January 13, 1938, in the Bronx, Driscoll was a graduate of St. Simon Stock Catholic School and a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He joined the NYPD in 1961, working in the 48th Precinct, where he was honored as Patrolman of the Month in 1967 for saving a 13-year-old boy from the icy Bronx River, his obituary said.

He later served in Truck 3 of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit, known for handling high-risk and rescue operations.

In 1981, after retiring from the NYPD, he turned to healthcare administration before returning to police work with the Somers Police Department in 1986. He was promoted to chief in 1990, leading the department until his retirement in 2021 to care for his late wife, Therese, who passed that same year.

Scorrano said Driscoll was "a pillar of public service—respected, trusted, and deeply admired."

Driscoll was known not only for his toughness and professionalism, but also for his quiet wit, his deep love for his family, and his compassion for those in need, his obituary said, also adding that he believed in second chances — he once approached an armed suspect with a substance abuse problem during a standoff by simply asking, “Do you want to go to a meeting?”

He also put himself through college while working full time, graduating cum laude from New York Institute of Technology, and was never without a second job to support his family, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his five sons—Michael Jr., Joseph, Thomas, James, and Eugene—seven grandchildren, a sister, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Therese, and sister, Mary.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Home at 418 Route 6 in Mahopac. A Mass of Christian Burial will then take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 1, at St. Joseph’s Church in Somers, followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Click here to read Driscoll's full obituary.

