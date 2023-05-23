Year-Round Golf: Indoor Simulator To Open Soon In Scarsdale

X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator experience, is set to open in Scarsdale at 870 Central Park Ave. in Q3 of 2023.

Owned by Westchester natives Pete and Joan Gilmore, the golf simulator will be housed in an 8,840-square-foot retail building once occupied by Walgreens.

The business gives participants "unparalleled realism" by using a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, impact sensors, and advanced gaming software, according to X-Golf.

Players will also be able to order food and beverages while taking part in competitions, leagues, golf lessons, and corporate outings.

"Joan and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this location for X-Golf. Not only is it in the beautiful town of Scarsdale, but also in the heart of Westchester County on Central Park Avenue, which was our goal from the beginning," said Pete Gilmore.

"As county residents ourselves, we know the people here are passionate about the game of golf and they’re going to love having year-round access to the best technology on the market in a fun, exciting atmosphere," he added.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on an opening date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scarsdale and receive free news updates.