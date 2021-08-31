COVID-19: Weekly Testing Requirement For Unvaccinated School Staff To Start In NY

Children in New York will be wearing masks - at least at the beginning of the school year - in the classroom until regions get the Delta COVID-19 variant under control, and school staffers who aren't vaccinated will now have to be tested weekly.

During a COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo on Tuesday, Aug. 31, Gov. Kathy Hochul, calling children “resilient,” said that all students will be masked up to start the school year, though circumstances could change depending on the spread of the virus.

“It’s been a brutal year and a half for children who have been denied that normal support system and many are not getting an education,” she said. “Parents tried their best, but we can no longer hemorrhage the education of our children.

“So we’ll have them masked … Kids are resilient. They can handle a mask on their face.”

Hochul noted that “it may seem uncontroversial to many of you, but I assure you it is not. But I’m willing to take bold dramatic actions to protect the individuals in our state.”

Though masks will be mandated statewide, Hochul said that if numbers improve in certain regions or localities, they could potentially be lifted.

“We’re doing this now, but we’ll see what happens and assess certain parts of the state,” she said. “Circumstances are going to change in some areas, so we’re going to be flexible in some areas … Localities can talk to me about the situation in their areas and we can assess.”

Hochul also doubled down on insisting all school staff members get the COVID-19 vaccine, however, she admitted that she doesn’t have the same executive powers that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo wielded last year during the peak of the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that anyone who enters that building will be vaccinated or undergo mandatory testing, which we’re in the process of getting legal clearance for as I speak,” she said.

“Many teachers and administrators are vaccinated - so I don’t want to dismiss anyone who went forward and did it,” Hochul continued. “But there are outliers. And they will have to get vaccinated or be tested once a week.”

During her speech, Hochul also said that vaccine mandates are coming to healthcare facilities and congregate facilities, without the option of testing out. She also emphasized the importance of beginning to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to vulnerable New Yorkers.

“There is no need for another shut down if people stay vigilant,” she stated. “The best weapon we have is available, and that’s the vaccine. We need to continue to wear masks, keep washing hands, and doing what has been working.

“We’ll get through this together … We have to … We have no other choice.”

