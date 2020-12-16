COVID-19: Staffers In Two Schools In Westchester District Test Positive

Staff members in two schools in a Westchester school district have become the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

Interim Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero issued an alert to the community late on Tuesday, Dec. 15 advising that staff members at the high school and Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center have confirmed cases of the virus.

The Barnard staff member is a teacher, who began experiencing symptoms on Friday, Nov. 11, Marrero said. Since receiving confirmation of the COVID-19 case, the teacher began teaching remotely this week.

The staffer at the high school - which had been on all-remote learning since last month - was last in the building last week.

Anyone who may have been exposed has been contacted and instructed to temporarily quarantine. Custodial crews have also been called in to disinfect any potentially impacted areas.

According to the New York State COVID-19 schools “Report Card,” A total of 127 students and 21 teachers in the New Rochelle School District have tested positive for the virus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.