Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Scarsdale Daily Voice serves Hartsdale & Scarsdale
Return to your home site

Menu

Scarsdale Daily Voice serves Hartsdale & Scarsdale

Nearby Towns

Schools

COVID-19: Staffers In Two Schools In Westchester District Test Positive

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A staff member at New Rochelle High School tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member at New Rochelle High School tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Staff members in two schools in a Westchester school district have become the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

Interim Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero issued an alert to the community late on Tuesday, Dec. 15 advising that staff members at the high school and Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center have confirmed cases of the virus.

The Barnard staff member is a teacher, who began experiencing symptoms on Friday, Nov. 11, Marrero said. Since receiving confirmation of the COVID-19 case, the teacher began teaching remotely this week.

The staffer at the high school - which had been on all-remote learning since last month - was last in the building last week.

Anyone who may have been exposed has been contacted and instructed to temporarily quarantine. Custodial crews have also been called in to disinfect any potentially impacted areas.

According to the New York State COVID-19 schools “Report Card,” A total of 127 students and 21 teachers in the New Rochelle School District have tested positive for the virus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Scarsdale Daily Voice!

Serves Hartsdale & Scarsdale

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.