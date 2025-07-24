Scarsdale, Rye Ranked As America’s Wealthiest Suburbs For 2025, New Report Says

The annual "America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs in 2025" rankings by GoBankingRates list Scarsdale as the wealthiest suburb in the nation for the second year in a row, using data from the US Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Zillow to determine rankings based on household income and housing values.

The No. 2 spot was also taken by Westchester, as Rye took the spot and cemented the region’s status as one of the wealthiest in the country.

According to the report, Scarsdale’s mean household income for 2023 was $601,193, up more than $13,000 from 2022, a 2.24 percent year-over-year increase. The average single-family home value in Scarsdale also rose by more than $37,000, reaching $1,207,528 in 2025—a 3.2 percent increase.

Meanwhile, Rye's mean household income for 2023 was listed as $421,259, up by over $2,500 from 2022, a 0.62 percent year-over-year increase. Rye's average single-family home value also increased by $79,016, reaching $1,875,248 in 2025, a 4.4 percent increase.

The GoBankingRates study only considered suburbs located within a metropolitan statistical area but excluded principal cities. Suburbs were required to have at least 5,000 households to qualify. Rankings were determined by mean household income, and average home value was added for further context.

If you're interested in finding out which other suburbs made the list, click here to view the full report from GoBankingRates.

