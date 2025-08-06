Scarsdale Ends Contract With License Plate Reader Company Amid Privacy Concerns

Mayor Justin Arest announced the village's cancellation of its contract with surveillance company Flock Safety in a community update on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The move ends plans to implement a public safety system that would have included automated license plate readers, live-view surveillance cameras, and Drone as a First Responder technology.

According to Arest, the village was notified in early July that its grant application for the project had been denied. Then, on Monday, Aug. 4, Police Chief DelBene submitted a memo recommending against moving forward with the technology given the lack of federal funding.

As of Wednesday morning, the Village formally terminated its contract with Flock. No money had been spent, and no surveillance technology had yet been deployed.

"The Police Department remains committed to evaluating technologies that support public safety and will continue its exploration of critical technology upgrades in the future," Arest said, adding that privacy concerns will remain a key priority in any future public safety initiatives.

The cancellation comes months after significant local activism. In April, a petition signed by 449 residents urged the Village Board to pause the project, hold public forums, and develop clear policies governing the use of surveillance technology. The petition criticized what organizers called a lack of transparency and warned of potential risks to civil liberties.

"Matters as important as surveillance technology should always be placed on municipal agendas and publicized so that residents have an opportunity to provide their views," said Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez, one of the petition organizers, in an interview with public interest law firm Institute for Justice.

The firm, a nonprofit focused on civil liberties, also praised the village’s decision to reverse course. The group had previously been contacted by Scarsdale residents concerned about privacy and government overreach.

Opponents of the Flock system cited fears of mass data collection and tracking. ALPR cameras automatically photograph every passing vehicle and can store identifying data in searchable databases accessible by law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions.

Critics point to the risk of abuse and lack of warrant protections, as well as reports of ICE accessing ALPR data in Westchester County, according to a report from The Guardian.

"The village made the right call in canceling the Flock contract and I respect that," said Scarsdale resident Josh Frankel in an interview with the group, also adding, "Should this issue arise again, I’d hope the board will seek public input beforehand."

"Residents of Scarsdale made it clear they did not want to be subjected to unconstitutional, warrantless, and frankly unnecessary surveillance," said Institute for Justice Special Projects Coordinator Tom Solomon, who added, "We’re thrilled that Mayra, Josh and all other Scarsdale residents will now be free from this warrantless surveillance."

"We always take community input seriously, especially regarding technology that may raise concerns for residents. Protecting privacy is a central part of every agreement we enter into, and we will continue to prioritize privacy safeguards in all public safety initiatives," said Arest in his update on Wednesday.

Mayor Arest said there are no current meetings scheduled on the topic, but pledged to inform the public if further discussions arise.

