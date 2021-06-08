Multiple Vehicles Reported Stolen From Affluent Westchester Village

Multiple vehicles were stolen from an affluent village in Westchester as police launch an investigation as they attempt to identify potential suspects.

Investigators from the Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a stolen rental car that was taken from a driveway on Continental Road between midnight on Sunday, June 6, and 8:20 a.m. that morning.

Police said that the black 2021 Lincoln Aviator was parked on the left side of the driveway, unlocked and with the keys inside.

A second vehicle that was parked in the driveway was also rummaged through, though nothing was taken.

At the time it was stolen, police said that the Lincoln rental has personal items that included pairs of sunglasses, a sweatshirt, other clothing, and an EZ Pass.

The latest robbery comes on the heels of a second reported larceny on Wednesday, June 2, when an Olmsted Road resident said that a 2020 BMW X7 was stolen after being alerted by a babysitter who stated that the car was no longer parked in the driveway.

Police noted that the car was unlocked and the key could have been in the vehicle. No one besides the babysitter had the authority to take the BMW, according to the homeowner.

In both incidents, police noted that there was no glass on the ground or other evidence of forced entry. Both remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding either incident can contact detectives at the Scarsdale Police Department by calling (914) 722-1200.

