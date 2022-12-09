Summer Bummer: Scarsdale Deems Year-Round Pool Facility Too Costly To Build

After weighing options, a Westchester County town has decided that building a pool facility that could be open all year would be too expensive to maintain.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials in Scarsdale decided that building a year-round pool facility would prove too costly to construct and maintain, despite many residents saying that they would prefer it to a seasonal facility, according to an announcement by the town.

The decision came after a meeting held by the committee assigned to look into the matter, which includes the town's mayor Jane Veron, and Village Manager Robert Cole. Officials said that a year-round pool would "impose too high of a financial burden on Scarsdale residents," according to the town's announcement.

Officials also attributed the decision to the complications that would come with building a pool facility that could be open all year, which might delay the construction process and add costs to the project. Operating the pool all year would also be difficult, officials said.

In a survey held by the town earlier in the year, most respondents had said they would prefer a year-round pool, according to town officials.

Despite this, the town will now move forward with building a seasonal pool facility to replace the current one located at 311 Mamaroneck Road, which is at the end of its expected useful life, town officials said.

"The Board looks forward to working with community groups and Scarsdale residents to shape and refine an appealing pool complex that best serves all members of our community, while preserving and honoring the essence of the pool experience, with its distinctive natural setting and easygoing, welcoming feel," town officials said in the announcement.

