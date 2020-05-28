High School Substitute Teacher In Westchester Charged With Stalking Teenage Student Online

A substitute teacher is facing charges of stalking a teenage student, the Westchester District Attorney announced.

Craig Rosenberg, who has since resigned after working at White Plains High School, was charged by a White Plains City Court Judge with stalking a 17-year-old girl he had contact with during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Westchester County DA Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that when schools closed due to the pandemic, Rosenberg, 56, allegedly began to send text messages and direct messages to students through Instagram and a school application.

Rosenberg also began to send non-school-related messages to a particular 17-year-old student, which Scarpino said made her feel uncomfortable.

It is alleged that the student told Rosenberg to stop and blocked him on all media, while her parents contacted the White Plains Police Department, who warned him to cease communications with the student.

Rosenberg was also reported to White Plains High School, with the school district also alerting police to the alleged stalking.

Scarpino said that after being blocked, Rosenberg continued to try to learn more about the student by reaching out to other students who were friends with the victim and asking them to pass his messages along to her.

Rosenberg was arrested on Wednesday, May 27 by White Plains Police officers and charged with fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor.

After being charged via a video conference with the judge in White Plains, Rosenberg was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday, June 16 to respond to the charge.

