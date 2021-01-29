COVID-19: Westchester Sees New Uptick In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

For the second straight day, Westchester saw a small rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported following three straight days of decreasing numbers countywide.

The Westchester Department of Health is reporting 809 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to a total of 92,794 positive infections (5.3 percent) since the pandemic began last March. More than 1.75 million tests have been administered countywide.

Health officials are now monitoring 10,546 active cases, down from 10,709 the previous day. Ten new COVID-19-related deaths brought the total to 2,049 fatalities during the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 29:

Yonkers: 2,764;

New Rochelle: 957;

Mount Vernon: 840;

White Plains: 590;

Greenburgh: 412;

Ossining Village: 391;

Yorktown: 370;

Cortlandt: 337;

Port Chester: 326;

Peekskill: 324;

Sleepy Hollow: 230;

Mount Pleasant: 219;

Eastchester: 205;

Mamaroneck Village: 204;

Harrison: 188;

Somers: 187;

Tarrytown: 154;

Bedford: 145;

Rye City: 113;

Mount Kisco: 108;

North Castle: 105;

Dobbs Ferry: 102;

Mamaroneck Town: 102;

Scarsdale: 81;

New Castle: 80;

Pelham: 80;

Rye Brook: 79;

Pleasantville: 79;

Tuckahoe: 79;

Ossining Town: 76;

Lewisboro: 71;

Larchmont: 69;

Briarcliff Manor: 63;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 57;

Bronxville: 56;

Irvington: 54;

Croton-on-Hudson: 49;

Elmsford: 45;

Pelham Manor: 44;

Ardsley: 36;

North Salem: 28;

Buchanan: 24;

Pound Ridge: 23.

The positive infection rate in New York dropped to 4.65 percent - the lowest since Dec. 11 - after 8,357 newly confirmed cases were reported out of 270,518 tests administered.

One hundred and sixty-three COVID-19 patients were discharged out of New York hospitals, leaving 8,357 still being treated. There are 1,543 being treated for the virus in the ICU, and 1,012 are currently intubated.

Statewide, there have been 1,374,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 31.37 million tested. There have been 34,742 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

