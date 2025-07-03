Nana’s Dim Sum & Dumplings, now open at 709 White Plains Rd. in Scarsdale, will hold a grand opening on Tuesday, July 8, marking the brand’s first location in New York.

The grand opening celebration will feature a 5:00 p.m. ribbon cutting followed by a traditional lion dance performance at 6:00 p.m. Community members are invited to attend and experience the food, festivities, and story behind the brand.

According to the owners, Nana’s began as a tribute to family. Co-founder Kelly inherited cherished Chinese recipes from her grandmother, affectionately known as Nana, who dreamed of sharing her dishes with the world.

Kelly and her husband Jack opened their first location in Colorado with the help of close friends and family, eventually expanding to five locations across the state.

Now, they’re coming back east.

"For them, this isn’t just a business opportunity," the owners said, adding, "It’s a way to honor tradition, carry on a legacy, and share food that means something deeply personal."

The Scarsdale menu will include handcrafted steamed and fried dumplings, including signature truffle soup buns; savory and sweet bao; crispy-skinned Peking duck; jumbo crab rangoons, baked eel, and a rotating list of seasonal specials.

