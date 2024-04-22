A new Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location at the Midway Shopping Center in Scarsdale at 913A Central Park Ave. will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, April 24 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The eatery, which held a soft opening on Sunday, April 21, serves sushi, soup, noodles, dumplings, fries, desserts, and more on a conveyor belt that extends throughout the business next to each booth. To order, customers can either select what they would like to eat on a touchpad and wait for it to be brought to their table or wait until they spot something of interest on the revolving bar.

The franchise uses premier, authentic ingredients free of artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives, and colorings, according to its website. It also uses ventilated sushi lids to make sure food stays fresh.

If you're interested in trying the concept, the first 300 dine-in guests on Wednesday will also receive a bonus Scarsdale, New York location sticker.

Premium sushi will be sold at the location at $3.85 a plate. Those who stop by can sign up to join the remote waitlist at the door, according to the owners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scarsdale and receive free news updates.