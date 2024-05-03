Lane reductions and ramp closures are planned for the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale and Harrison beginning on Monday, May 6, and lasting through Thursday, May 9, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures, which will last between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, will include:

The northbound parkway will be reduced to one lane between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) in Scarsdale and Exit 14 (North Street) in Harrison;

The northbound ramp to and from Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale will close.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and follow posted detours, officials said.

