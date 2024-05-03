Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Hutchinson Lanes, Ramp To Close In Scarsdale, Harrison

Motorists who regularly travel on a busy parkway in Westchester are being warned of upcoming lane and ramp closures that will affect traffic for several days.

The closures will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale and Harrison, including the northbound ramps to and from Exit 13.&nbsp;

The closures will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale and Harrison, including the northbound ramps to and from Exit 13. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Lane reductions and ramp closures are planned for the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale and Harrison beginning on Monday, May 6, and lasting through Thursday, May 9, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures, which will last between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, will include: 

  • The northbound parkway will be reduced to one lane between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) in Scarsdale and Exit 14 (North Street) in Harrison;
  • The northbound ramp to and from Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale will close.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and follow posted detours, officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Scarsdale and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE