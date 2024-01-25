Graffiti Found At Jewish-Owned Store In Scarsdale

The graffiti was discovered on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Jewish-owned Cheryl's Closet clothing store at the Golden Horseshoe shopping center in Scarsdale at 1088 Wilmot Rd., according to New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

In a statement, Bowman condemned the act.

"Let me be clear: I strongly condemn antisemitic actions that target Jewish Americans because of their religion or conflate the actions of the Israeli government with our Jewish neighbors," Bowman said, adding, "Throughout history, vandalism has been used to target and harass Jewish communities, and the use of vandalism today against Jewish-owned shops here in our district is unacceptable. There is no place for vandalism or violence anywhere in our communities."

Bowman also said he had sent a representative from his office to meet with the store owner.

