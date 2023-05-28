Months-Long Lane Closure Scheduled On Hutchinson River Parkway In Scarsdale

One southbound lane will be closed on the parkway between Exit 14 (Route 127 in Harrison) and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue in Scarsdale) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 30, and ending Friday, Sept. 1, according to the Department of Transportation.

The monthslong closure is to facilitate construction work and will happen weather permitting, transportation officials said.

Authorities urged drivers to drive responsibly and slow down, as fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

