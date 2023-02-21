'Feline-Only Hotel, Spa' Coming To Scarsdale For Cat Lovers

An upcoming hotel that will serve as a purr-fect destination for cat lovers and their feline friends is set to open in Westchester.

The Happy Cat Hotel & Spa will open in Scarsdale at 313 Central Park Ave. in the late spring of 2023, hotel officials announced on Monday, Feb. 20.

The hotel will be the first such location to open in New York, and will serve as a "custom-built oasis for cats and cat owners," hotel officials said in an announcement.

The "luxury, feline-only hotel and spa" will feature 25 individually-themed suites ranging from 30 to 60 square feet that will include cat-centric amenities such as climbing equipment, cozy bedding, toys, fountains, windows, and webcams, officials said.

The destination will also have a "Kitty Concierge team," which will offer room service, playtime, and enrichment for cats while their owners are away. The team will also offer to groom the lucky cats who stay at the hotel, including nail-trimming and baths.

The hotel aims to be the ideal place for travelers to leave their cats while they are busy during their trip.

"What makes The Happy Cat an amazing experience is the lengths we’re willing to go to," said hotel CEO Chris Raimo.

"We are here to ensure that we can provide peace of mind to the cat owners and ensure that the cats are extremely comfortable throughout their stay," Raimo added.

For those already excited to book their stay, the hotel will soon start taking reservations, Raimo said.

The hotel will be the latest business to open on Central Park Avenue, which is "starting to come alive again" after filling several vacant properties, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.

"This is the kind of business that we want on Central Ave," Feiner said, adding, "many people who bring their cats to the hotel will also spend some time doing business with the other shops on Central Ave."

