Bagel Lovers Rejoice: New Scarsdale Spot Earns Rave Reviews

The Bagel Emporium, which has six locations across Westchester, opened a new locale in Scarsdale at 16 Chase Rd. in mid-November.

The chain offers a long list of bagel options, some of which include poppy; sesame; everything; blueberry; cinnamon raisin; "Fruity Pebble;" French toast; and rainbow.

As for spreads, options include butter, cream cheese, lox, and tofutti.

For those who stop by and are feeling something more than a bagel with spread, other menu items include egg sandwiches, salad sandwiches, omelets, muffins, and wraps. Lovers of sweets can also enjoy white chocolate chip cookies, croissants, rugelach, challah, bagel chips, and more.

Since opening in November, the locale has definitely become a hit, according to its raving Yelp reviews.

"I saw online that this place just opened and wanted to try it. The place inside is beautiful with a couple of seats," wrote Alexa M. of New York City in a five-star review. She continued, "The bagel was very good and fresh. The service was quick and friendly. Would definitely return!"

Novella N. of Hartsdale also had good things to say:

"I've been meaning to go to The Bagel Emporium for ages but now that is changing since there is finally one less than 15 minutes from me!... I ended up ordering a half dozen bagels and scallion cream cheese. I will be back to try a sandwich."

Here's one more five-star review for good measure, from Emma R. of San Francisco:

"The Bagel Emporium regardless of location is consistently amazing! Delicious bagels, fantastic iced coffee, yummy chicken salad and friendly staff. Love this place and happy to have it in Scarsdale now!" Emma wrote.

Those who do make the trip should know there is an online ordering option. Click here to view it.

