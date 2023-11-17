YouTuber Stabs Stepfather To Death At Stillwater Home, Police Say

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called to a home in Stillwater, located on Gurba Drive South, at around 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 for a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Richard Naze stabbed to death, according to Stillwater Police.

Officers arrested Naze’s 29-year-old stepson, Stephen Surin, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the alleged killing.

Surin was arraigned at the Stillwater Town Court and was taken to the Saratoga County jail without bail.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene, including the Mechanicville Police Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, and New York State Police.

According to his public Facebook profile, Surin is a former New York Army National Guard recruit and an aspiring YouTube creator under the name “Xiphos Fraznoir.”

His channel, consisting mostly of gaming videos, has 563 subscribers.

