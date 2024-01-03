Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 for an apparent drowning at the Axe Factory Preserve in Milton.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found the body of a man who was “obviously deceased” in Kayaderosseras Creek.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, deputies identified the man as Adam Kramm, age 40, of Milton.

Investigators did not speculate on how long Kramm may have been in the water. The agency said the incident is under investigation.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Saratoga County Coroner’s office.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.