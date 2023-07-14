This Capital Region Locale Tops List Of Safest Cities In America, Report Says

Fortunately for New Yorkers, you won’t have to look far to find it as the safest city in America is right in our backyard, according to a new ranking.

Glens Falls in Warren County topped Rocket Mortgage’s “15 Safest Cities In The US” for 2023.

The company came up with the ranking after looking at violent and property crime data around the country from the FBI, as well as other factors like population, median household incomes, and home prices.

Glens Falls boasts a violent crime rate of 1 per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 7, and its property crime rate sits at 7 compared to the national average of 2,109.

While the median household income of $50,071 is lower than the national median of $68,703, the median home price in Glens Falls is $211,692, significantly lower than the national median of $428,700.

“With a thriving art scene and proximity to the beautiful Adirondack Mountains, Glens Falls has something for everyone,” the report says.

“Sporting many reasonably affordable homes, Glens Falls is a perfect destination if you’re looking to escape busy city life for a home closer to nature.”

Another New York locale, Kingston in Ulster County, also made the list at No. 9.

Kingston has a violent crime rate of 2 and a property crime rate of 1,090, according to the report. Its median income sits at $51,299 and the median home price is $292,631.

“Despite being burned by the British during the Revolutionary War, Kingston is still full of old buildings and historical sites and is rich in colonial history,” reads the report.

“As an overall safe and affordable city, Kingston is a great place to live for families and singles alike.”

The following locales rounded out the top 5 safest cities, according to the report:

Midland, Michigan at No. 2

State College, Pennsylvania at No. 3

The Villages, Florida at No. 4

Logan, Utah at No. 5

View the complete ranking on the Rocket Mortgage website.

